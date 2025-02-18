02/18/2025



Updated at 5:26 p.m.





Another good news for Spanish martial arts (MMA). On this occasion, the protagonist has been the 16 -year -old Asturian, Merche García. The athlete, which has already been Double world champion of MMA and double grappling, went as one of the favorites to the Immaf European Championship (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation). And has not disappointed.

The young woman fought in the lightweight category (70.3 kilos), and although there were only three fighters in that division, the Spanish was able take gold. In the first fight, the Israeli Derzy was imposed by Mataleón. In the final, he dominated the clash and took the unanimous decision before the Polish Julia Lewandowska. And it is that in these latest Immaf competitions, Spain is demonstrating its great projection in the discipline. Without going any further, in the 2024 World Cup, the country took Six medals At home, including the gold of Isabel Calvo.

For his part, at only 16 years, Merche García is placed as one of the great promises of the national MMA. At your young age it is already European champion in MMA and twice from the world. It has also triumphed in other combat modalities. Gold has been taken twice in the World Cuppling, a European in the same modality and third in Sambo. In the national field he has also obtained great things, such as various Grappling, Sambo, Judo and Boxing championships.

With such a showcase, the expectations for her future are not small, and therefore, she points towards the top. «The ultimate goal is to win two belts in the UFC. As Amanda Nunes, who had the rooster and pen, ”the Asturian for ABC revealed a week. There is no doubt that right now has no roof, and, little by little, the potential of the Spanish quarry has, especially at the female level, which is still missing a reference to end up emerging. However, the road map is already being drawn by fighters such as Merche or Isabel Calvo itself. Consequently, before we realize there will be more girls practicing martial arts, which will provide a successful future.