latent conflict

The merchants from Culiacan yesterday threatened to resort to legal instances to demand that the City Council fulfills the promise to grant 40 percent discount on commercial and industrial property taxes. Yesterday they declared their dissatisfaction again when, in an extraordinary session, the council increased from 10 to 20 percent the discount proposed by the mayor Juan de Dios Gámez. Will he give in to the pressure?

the alternative

Many Ahomenses confirmed that if the opposition parties are united and with Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas as presidential candidate, Morena and her candidate are going to have a hard time winning. This is due to the survey of this publishing house in which Colosio is on the heels of Claudia Sheinbaum, from Morena, in Sinaloa. In Ahome he loses the young man, but wins in Culiacán and Mazatlán. And without campaigning.

with feet of lead

Fear does not ride on a donkey, they say out there, and precisely for this reason the attorney trustee Claudia Cárdenas, upon learning of all the observations that the public account of 2021 and 2020 of the Mazatlán City Council has, now does not want to do or approve anything if not It is well supported and analyzed. This is how she made it known in the extraordinary session of the town hall yesterday, when they put a point that was not well analyzed on the agenda.

you are wrong

Like the deputy Feliciano Castro is wrong when commenting that the councilors of Guasave had increased their salaries, because it was not like that. It turns out that if they went from earning 26,000 to 38,000 pesos a month, it was by mutual agreement with Mayor Martín Ahumada. The update of the tabulator was voted unanimously since December, and in the minutes of the town hall, the legislator can verify that the municipal president also voted in favor. Right there!

The project

The fishing fields of Costa Azul and Playa Colorada, as well as in the port of La Reforma, would have a great tourist trigger, if a project by the Director of Tourism, Yuricelia Cárdenas Sánchez, is approved. The idea presented is the construction of docks, palapas and bathrooms with an investment of 9 million pesos, the first project that would be coming out of this direction and a great advance that allows to take advantage of the natural wealth that Angostura enjoys.