Priority management

The merchants from the central area of ​​Culiacán rushed to manage a hearing with the new municipal president, José Ernesto Peñuelas Castellanos, to discuss the priority issues that they have managed for several years: the regulation of informal trade, the maintenance of pedestrian areas, among others. Now we will have to see if the municipality responds.

The substraction

Who is affected by the candidacies for the Senate and federal deputies in some districts in Sinaloa by the Green Party and the Labor Party? There are conflicting opinions. That they take votes from Morena because they are its allies, but others from the coalition, especially from the PRI, because the candidates have their origin in that party such as, for example, those of the Ecologist Green.

a bad sign

Weekend a photograph was released on social networks where members of the group are supposed to appear equipment of the candidate for mayor of Morena for Mazatlán, Star Palacios. Among those gathered was the former senior officer Nayla Velarde, who it has been said faces a judicial process for the million-dollar purchase of lamps. The candidate was criticized, because they consider that the photograph sends a bad signal.

confrontation is coming

Tomorrow is when the mayor of Guasave will meet with a unionized worker what was unjustified dismissal two months ago, after her husband inherited that position, he is missing. Martín Ahumada was very formal that in that meeting they would analyze the reason for his dismissal, but the people of the Stashag assure that it is one more injustice from this government.

With backrest

Something very good is cooking for Salvador Alvarado surely, because images have been released of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya enjoying family gatherings with Guadalupe López, Morena's candidate for mayor of this municipality. I hope he takes advantage of this proximity so that, if the population's vote favors him, he can make good moves.