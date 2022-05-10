Sinaloa.- Due to the great economic impact of more than 20 million pesos left by the Children’s Day celebrations, regional merchants estimate a collection of about 50 million pesos for this one Mother’s dayThis was announced by the president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) Servytur del Évora, Carlos Alonso Orduño López.

“We are very optimistic, since Children’s Day was a date that represented very good sales for us, so on Mother’s Day we expect twice as much,” said the businessman.

The merchants of the Évora region are already preparing for the social and economic movement that will be generated this May 10, since it is one of the most significant dates of the year, where families take the opportunity to celebrate the queens of the home.

“It is a special date that we celebrate bigthen I think will be reflected in local business sales”, indicated Orduño López.

It is because of that expect a 50 percent increasethis compared to the previous year, when approximately 15 to 20 million pesos in profits were generated for merchants, so this year more than double is expected, that is, from 20 to 30 million pesos only in the municipality by Salvador Alvarado.

“We hope that the restaurants are at 100% capacity, and we estimate some 20 or 30 million pesos, at least in Guamúchil, and in the region perhaps 40 or 50 million pesos,” declared the president of the Canaco Servytur of Evora.

With great expectation is the commercial sector for this May 10, where the most benefited lines of business will be clothing stores, flower shops, restaurants, pastry shops, as well as gas stations, due to the mobility generated by this type of celebrations

However, it should be noted that the rise in input costs could influence an increase in final prices.

In this regard, the leader of the merchants pointed out that each company is deciding on the prices it will offer, measuring at all times that the business is profitable.