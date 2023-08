How did you feel about the content of this article?

Province of Sancti Spíritus, Cuba, sees increase in thefts in food stores | Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa/EFE

Traders in the province of Sancti Spíritus, in Cuba, report the theft of basic foodstuffs such as rice, sugar and meat in the region.

The provincial director of commerce, Ariel Fernández, informed the newspaper Escambray that, since the beginning of the year, more than ten break-ins have been reported in stores in the province alone.

The manager also highlighted that criminals break doors, windows and even the ceiling of places to commit crimes.

The increase in robberies in the region was noticed after store owners did an inventory and discovered that the lack of food, when sought by the population, was due to robberies.

In the first five months of last year alone, the Cuban regime recorded 361 warehouse robberies across the island. The main regions affected were the provinces of Pinar del Rio Matanzas, Sancti Spíritus, Camagüey, Las Tunas and Holguín.

The list of most stolen products contains rice, meat, grains in general, sugar and cigarettes.