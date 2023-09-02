The month of August ends and the people of Lorca once again occupy the streets and squares of the City of the Sun after the summer break to the relief of the merchants, who see a return to routine and the preparations for the Fair as an opportunity to improve the results obtained this summer, which have not been as expected despite the sales. In this regard Antonio Martínez, president of the Association of Merchants of Lorca, affirms that the sales model is changing: «before, when the sales began, success was almost assured. Now customers expect a little more, but the results have been good.” Compared to last year, from this association they estimate that the numbers have improved between 10 and 20%, results that are not shared by merchants in the city center.

Diego Re, president of the Association of Merchants of the Historic Center, described the summer as “very weak”, and pointed out that in general they have obtained worse results than last year: “in some shops the figures have fallen by 30% with afternoons even blank”, declared Re, who indicated that last year, with the reluctance to leave due to COVID, things moved more in Lorca, while this year “everyone has left”.

In this sense, Ginés Basilio, president of the Regional Union of Merchants, alluded to the “unfortunate” situation of the buildings in the historic center as the reason for the poor figures for merchants in the area. “There are many buildings with scaffolding for years and the floors are generally old and people do not want to live there,” a situation that causes the traffic of people in the area to have “reduced a lot.” However, Basilio points out various actions that the merchants themselves can carry out to reverse this trend. The presence in social networks and the web, constant communication with customers or the creation of eye-catching shop windows are some of the measures that can counteract the current inclination towards online consumption. «Shopping with the mobile is very comfortable but it is not sustainable, and it does not create wealth in Spain. By saving a few euros, we create unemployment and misery in our country », indicates the president of the Regional Union of Merchants. In the same way, this merchant from Lorca signifies the great versatility that business owners must demonstrate today to get ahead: «the merchant has to be a marketing technician, a window cleaner, an accountant, a specialist in social networks… If everything is not done that, getting ahead is very complicated ».

With his sights set on the next autumn-winter season, Basilio highlights the great optimism with which his association is facing it, announcing that together with the rest of the associates and the Lorca City Council, he is preparing a trade fair in the street for the month of October: «We don’t want it to be an outlet or a bargain fair, sales can be offered but we don’t want it to be a market. Local businesses sell quality and good goods and we are going to prove it,” says the merchant.

The hospitality industry also suffers



According to vendors, the closure of the hotel industry in summer is one of the factors that most contributes to the decline in consumers in the City of the Sun. Jesús Abellaneda, president of HOSTELOR, indicates in this regard that making Lorca full in summer “is very complicated. It has never been seen and it would take a lot of imagination and investment to solve it. In this regard, Abellaneda points out that August has also been a bad month for Lorca bars and restaurants, although the revitalization activities that were launched after the pandemic in the city, which have been maintained this year with concerts and performances in streets and squares of Lorca, have cushioned the drop in sales in June and July. “People prefer to go out to stay at home slave to air conditioning,” says the president of Hostelor.

On the other hand, the hotelier points to the Fair as the “greatest hope” for the city’s entertainment venues: “in the end, the Lorca Fair represents 30% of the turnover for the whole year, it is what solves our summer and serves as a buffer in case autumn is not good. In fact, according to Abellaneda these days almost a dozen new establishments are being prepared in the city, taking advantage of the pull of the fair, very important in terms of numbers and presentation to make themselves known.