The deadline to request the 75% discount on the Real Estate Tax (IBI) for premises in which retail or hospitality activities are carried out, whose opening was suspended due to the state of alarm, ends on February 1. The maximum amount of the reduction will be 3,000 euros for each cadastral reference, said yesterday the councilor for the Treasury, Isidro Abellán.

Applications can be formalized in person or online at the City Council and the measure seeks to benefit two of the economic sectors most affected by the crisis. This 75% bonus was approved in December by the Government team with the support of Vox. The municipal group of IU has judicially challenged it with the presentation of a contentious appeal and considers that it will only benefit the rentiers and not the businessmen.