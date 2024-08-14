Ciudad Juarez.- Merchants in the downtown area took out brooms, brushes, buckets and bags to pick up the trash and clean up Fe la Paz Street, between Ignacio Mariscal and Noche Triste.

It was a coordinated effort with the General Directorate of Public Services and the Commercial Regulation area of ​​the municipality.

They brought pipes with water that they poured onto the streets, which were cleaned with soap as well as the benches behind the Cuauhtémoc market.

Commercial staff also actively participated in cleaning the commercial spaces used by street vendors in that area.