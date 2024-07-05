Merchants in the downtown area agreed to clean their fronts and assign a specific time for garbage collection, in order to improve the image of the city’s main square, following a meeting held between municipal cleaning officials and business owners.

During the meeting, the members of the Civil Association CP32000 Group, AC explained to Gibran Solís, director of sanitation, the problem of garbage in the Historic Center of Juárez. Specifically, the conditions on the streets of 16 de Septiembre, Rafael Velarde and Vicente Guerrero, areas identified for their accumulation of waste.

The meeting focused on optimizing collection strategies, such as the “El Campanero” operation, which now operates twice a day, in the morning and afternoon, to serve the 63 red bins distributed in the area.

Currently, the downtown area has a cleaning team of 22 people, which was found to be insufficient given the daily volume of waste generated. This insufficiency was planned to be reduced with the collaboration of local businesses.

Following the meeting between merchants and municipal officials, several agreements were made. The first was that the businesses agreed to keep their fronts clean and swept, and that the garbage would be deposited in the containers at the time designated for collection by “El Campanero”.

Another commitment that emerged from the meeting was the proposal to generate an educational campaign to promote proper waste management among employees and citizens, mainly in the downtown area.

CP32000 Group, AC undertook to design an advertising tabloid aimed at raising community awareness about proper waste disposal.

Additionally, it was proposed to maintain coordination with the Directorate of Commerce to involve street vendors in the awareness campaign.

Finally, it was proposed that there will be a specific schedule for collection during peak activity hours, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., in order to effectively address the demands of visitors and residents.

Gibran Solís, director of sanitation, pledged to support the private initiative to improve the image of downtown Juárez.