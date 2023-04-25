The owner of a Chinese supermarket in Victoria, in the Buenos Aires district of San Fernando, in Argentina, last Friday he killed a man who entered his business with a stab wound to the chest and threatened him with what looked like a weapon to rob him, but later it was verified that it was a piece of iron.

The homicide was recorded by the local video cameras. After that, the merchant was arrested. According to the Police of the Province of Buenos Aires, the offender was accused of robbing that same business the day before.

The event occurred on Friday, April 21, after 8:00 p.m. in a supermarket on Independencia street at 100 of that Buenos Aires party.



According to what is seen in a security video of the premises, a man enters and threatens customers and employees with something he hides in one of his hands under his clothes.

After pushing aside a customer who was about to pay for their purchases, the assailant points towards the cash register with one hand while keeping the other hidden. It is then that the merchant takes an object under the counter and hits the man in the chest.who goes out of business.

Police sources informed LA NACIÓN thate the man who had entered the premises had an “L” shaped iron among his clothes with which he simulated a firearm.

Seeing himself threatened, the owner of the business, identified by the Police as Weng Chaodi, 45 years old and Chinese nationality, took a tramontina knife that he hid near the cash register and stabbed the thief in the chest, who left the business, fell on the sidewalk badly injured and died.

After a call to 911, officers from the 2nd police station attended the scene. of San Fernando who verified that that same man had been accused of robbing that same store the day before.

Weng Chaodi was arrested and the case is under investigation by the criminal area prosecutor, Sergio Zyldergemejn, who also ordered the Scientific Police experts to analyze the crime scene and participate in the detective tests of the San Fernando Departmental Investigation Delegation (DDI).

