Savona – A merchant ship, intercepted in the Bergeggi Marine Protected Area, was sanctioned by the Port Authority. In the vicinity of the Island of Bergeggi, where there is a ban on transit for merchant vessels in the surrounding area of ​​2 nautical miles (a rule established following the Interministerial Decree of 02/03/20212 aimed at protecting sensitive areas in the territorial sea), a commander of a merchant vessel flying a foreign flag was reported to the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office for failure to comply with the national rule.

During 2024, the Coast Guard increased controls and missions, including at night, in the stretch of sea falling within the Marine Protected Area of ​​the Island of Bergeggi.

During the year 2024, approximately 160 checks were carried out by the naval vessels of the Savona Coast Guard and 20 administrative sanctions were ascertained for violations in the field of fishing, navigation and anchoring in the aforementioned stretch of sea, characterized by coralligenous seabeds and oceanic posidonia meadows, where failure to comply with the rules can cause damage to a particularly delicate natural habitat. Frequent are the reports that reach the Coast Guard Operations Room from citizens themselves who report behaviors of boaters in violation of the regulations in force.

