A merchant ship, the Livanaran aground on a breakwater in the small Mediterranean port of M’diq, Morocco, putting the lives of the crew at risk.

According to local authorities, the vessel’s engine would have failed and, due to bad weather, the vessel would have drifted against a concrete pier.

Rescuers mobilized fire engines, a jib crane and a military helicopter to attempt to get the crew to shore. The Moroccan Navy, the Port Authority and the Merchant Marine Department immediately took action to avert the worst and secured eight seafarers, all Syrian and Indian nationals. Another seafarer is missing.

The Livana is a vessel built in 1992 under the Cameroon flag. Her last inspection inspection, in Fortaleza, Brazil, revealed hull corrosion and problems with her fuel filtering equipment.