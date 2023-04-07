Russian arms dealer Viktor Boutknown as the “merchant of death”, who spent almost 15 years in a US prison, today sent a telegram to former US President Donald Trump with an invitation to take refuge in Russia of the harassment of American Justice.

“Today I sent a telegram to the former president of the United States, Donald Trump (…) The criminal process that has just begun against him will not end just like that. Most likely, they will simply annihilate him,” he asserted from the Telegraph headquarters Central Russia.

“I want to invite him to Russia, where he can safely lead the anti-globalist rebellion,” he added. He explained that Trump’s life “is in danger, because he tried to save the American people from the genocide of globalist slavery.”

But, who was traded last December for American basketball player Brittney GrinerHe claimed to know what he was talking about “because I myself was in an American jail.”

Trump was arrested and booked last Tuesday, making him the first US president to face criminal charges after the Justice presented 34 charges for irregular payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, so that he would not make public a sexual relationship between the two.

After hearing the charges, which he described as “unfounded”, the former US president left the court, awaiting trial. Trump added that this case “was made to interfere in the 2024 election and should be dismissed immediately.”

In the former president’s opinion, this case and other investigations that he has open show that “the United States justice system no longer has a law and is used to win elections.”

“The only crime I committed was defending our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” he stressed.

EFE