Isabel Zamudio

Veracruz / 06.26.2021 16:48:34

José Antonio May González, merchant from Río Blanco, Veracruz, owner of Comercializadora de Abarrotes Maga SA de CV, denounced in a video broadcast on social networks the alleged abuses committed by elements of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

He says he is afraid for himself and his family and asks for the intervention of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He explains that on Saturday, June 19, ministerial police and members of the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) illegally entered a warehouse of his property, without any search warrant and beat and tortured some of the the 40 employees who were working at that time.

“They were supposedly looking for someone they were keeping kidnapped in that warehouse,” said the merchant.

The businessman shows a video of a security camera, which they did not take, accusing that they broke the others and stole the material from the video surveillance equipment and computers with backup image memory.

In the broadcast video, the ministerial police officers are observed beating a person who was on the ground, whom they also suffocate with a plastic bag. He assures that several workers were attacked.

May Gonzalez assures that they took a million and a half pesos to pay suppliers and payroll that were in the warehouse.

The images made public were taken from the cameras in the presence of prosecutors and experts, who were handed over to support the complaint against the actions of the prosecution staff.

ledz