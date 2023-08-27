Sunday, August 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Merchant chases and beats a thief who tried to sell him an acquaintance’s cell phone

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in World
0
Merchant chases and beats a thief who tried to sell him an acquaintance’s cell phone

Close


Close

Argentine robbery

The thief was 19 years old.

Photo:

iStock/Youtube The Twelve

The thief was 19 years old.

It happened in the city of Córdoba, in Argentina. The offender was arrested by the authorities.

A 19-year-old boy entered a house in the Los Naranjos neighborhood, in the city of Córdoba, in Argentina and stole several items. Among them four cell phones.

The criminal moved to an area of ​​the city known as the North Gallery, a commercial destination frequented by the inhabitants of the sector. When the thief offered the cell phones to one of the local merchants, the seller recognized the equipment.

See also  China and Russia launch to exploit lithium in Bolivia

Seeing that it was the cell phones of one of his friends, immediately the owner of the premises contacted his friend to inform him of the situation.

The thief left the premises but in a matter of minutes They started a chase to catch the offender. and recover stolen cell phones.

As reported by the local media El doce, the persecution spread through several streets and ended up in a corner, between the Maipú and Libertad roads.

There the men beat the thief several times and tied him up with wires they found on the street. Later they managed to recover the cell phones that had been stolen. The situation was captured on video.

After a few minutes, the authorities take charge of the offender and transfer him to a hospital, where he was admitted due to facial trauma.

According to official figures, Córdoba is the third most insecure province in Argentina.

Likewise, according to data from the Office of Strategic Management and Quality (OGEC) of the Judiciary, seven out of 10 citizens are concerned about drug use and the insecurity of the area.

See also  Argentine President: Increasing the volume of cooperation with the UAE

It is estimated that there are around 1,700 robberies for every 100,000 people. A figure 63% higher than the national average.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

It may interest you

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Merchant #chases #beats #thief #sell #acquaintances #cell #phone

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result