Merchant chases and beats a thief who tried to sell him an acquaintance’s cell phone

A 19-year-old boy entered a house in the Los Naranjos neighborhood, in the city of Córdoba, in Argentina and stole several items. Among them four cell phones.

The criminal moved to an area of ​​the city known as the North Gallery, a commercial destination frequented by the inhabitants of the sector. When the thief offered the cell phones to one of the local merchants, the seller recognized the equipment.

Seeing that it was the cell phones of one of his friends, immediately the owner of the premises contacted his friend to inform him of the situation.

The thief left the premises but in a matter of minutes They started a chase to catch the offender. and recover stolen cell phones.

As reported by the local media El doce, the persecution spread through several streets and ended up in a corner, between the Maipú and Libertad roads.

There the men beat the thief several times and tied him up with wires they found on the street. Later they managed to recover the cell phones that had been stolen. The situation was captured on video.

After a few minutes, the authorities take charge of the offender and transfer him to a hospital, where he was admitted due to facial trauma.

According to official figures, Córdoba is the third most insecure province in Argentina.

Likewise, according to data from the Office of Strategic Management and Quality (OGEC) of the Judiciary, seven out of 10 citizens are concerned about drug use and the insecurity of the area.

It is estimated that there are around 1,700 robberies for every 100,000 people. A figure 63% higher than the national average.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

It may interest you