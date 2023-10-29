Merchant at the Fair at risk of closure? I teach: “Only mean things against me”

Several times on these pages we have given an account of the constant collapse of “Merchant at the Fair“, The game shows hosted by Pino Insegno on Rai 2. The programme, since its debut, has in fact not managed – despite prominent guests – to break away from that 2% (fixed) share. In short, a flop for Rai which had focused heavily on relaunching the format. The future of Pino Teach Is Viale Mazzini therefore mined? Is your “Merchant” in danger of closing? Many people ask this. But one thing is certain: the host, in reality, seems to be trying really hard to get back into the ranks listen to TV. He writes it today on Corriere della Sera with an article by Fabrizio Roncone.

“Those who understand television will explain it to you like this: not only is it an old format (it first aired in 2006, on Italia 1), above all it is a game show. Technically: it travels on precise tracks. Question, answer, question. The host has little space to add anything. It should be a clean job. But Pino comes out with a sweaty shirt. The pleasant air in the dressing room becomes a sad mask”, writes Roncone today in the Corriere della Sera. “Every episode in the heartbreaking attempt to pin someone in front of the screentries to put something of his own into it, rummages through all the profession he has, and he has some: people, however, see him, listen to him in a mixture of brutal euphoria and vaudeville sarcasm, and change the channel. Maurizio Costanzo said that Pino, in his legendary show at the Parioli Theatre, was the one capable of churning out the best jokes. Except that he was a guest there.”

This is how Il Corriere reconstructs the history of Insegno: from its own participation in Piazza del Popolo alongside Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni until his Merchant’s flop. Here is the moment when contact is made. “Now, on my cell phone, via Whatsapp, it feels like I’m talking to Mel Gibson from Braveheart: solemn voice, sincere tone. “I’m 64 years old: and no one says that I have a 40-year career under my belt and that I’m Commander of the Republic for social merit I feel the affection of the people…” “Look, insists the presenter in Roncone, they asked me to lend a hand to a network called Raiduepercento. Because that is the average of that time slot. The idea was to revive the slot a bitto make the subscriber understand that they don’t just show old TV series four times in a row. They make me start at 1.2%, then I have to scale up: let’s average 2.4%. It’s not a lot? Okay, but it’s not even a small thing. And I would like to point out that we are only at the twentieth episode”. And on the closing of the program I teach replies: “Look, Dagospia wrote something wicked”.

