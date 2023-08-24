Merchandise trade fell in the second quarter in the G-20 countries, negative data that exposes the uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the global economy. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), exports of goods fell by 3.1%, and imports by 2% compared to the first quarter measured in US dollars, “reflecting the weakness of world demand and the decrease in the prices of raw materials, in particular energy, ”says the statement from the agency.

The drop in energy especially affected transactions from the United States, which saw its exports fall by 5.7% and its imports by 2%. This does not imply that they have made fewer shipments abroad, but rather that lowering the prices of gas and crude oil, two of the products that earn them the most income, also reduces their income. In neighboring Canada, trade performance was somewhat better, but still in the red: exports fell by 3.7%, and imports remained flat, unchanged.

The statistics thus throw a new jug of cold water after the growth of G-20 exports in the first quarter, when it advanced by 2.2% driven by China. The trend, in any case, is not optimistic: merchandise trade has fallen in three of the last four quarters, and the first data released from China in July, with sharp declines in exports and imports, do not give reason to think that the situation will improve in the short term.

In the case of the European Union, sales of merchandise abroad fell in Germany and Italy, but grew in France thanks to the aeronautical sector. In the community club as a whole, the reduction in the price of energy, which is mostly purchased abroad, caused imports to contract by 1.2%. The United Kingdom, for its part, resisted with positive merchandise exports, specifically 2.1%, thanks to the strength of its sales of machinery and transport equipment.

Among other data, the OECD highlights that exports from China, considered the world’s factory, fell by 5.7% partly due to lower demand for electronic products. And Japan and South Korea experienced strong declines in their imports (8.1% and 7.9% respectively) due to the drop in energy prices, which reduced the bill they pay. The opposite occurred with Australia and Indonesia, which saw their exports fall due to lower commodity prices.

In the case of trade in services, the fall was more abrupt. Exports went from growing 4.5% in the first quarter to advancing only two tenths in the second. While imports also collapsed from 8.8% to -0.6%. In the United States, the lower spending on transport and travel was behind the 1.3% drop in imports of services, the same reasons as in France, where it was more pronounced (-7.2%).

On the positive side, imports of services in the United Kingdom improved by 2.9% due to higher purchases linked to business and financial intellectual property. Exports grew in Australia due to growth in travel and passenger transport, and in South Korea due to information and communication services, travel and finance.

The World Trade Organization forecasts for this year a growth in world trade of only 1.7%, well below the increase last year (2.7%), and the average of the last decade (2.6%). .

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter