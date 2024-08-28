Home policy

From: Sandra Katherine

In the US election campaign, Donald Trump is clearly proving how much business sense he has and has now announced that he will sell a special suit at a profit.

Washington – To finance the campaign for the 2024 US election, both the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and the republican Donald Trump relies on advertising and donations. Trump in particular always relies on unusual campaigns instead of simply having his team send boring emails.

The ousted US president has now spoken out in a video message and announced that he wants to sell digital trading cards for his fans again via a website. According to Trump, the 50 new motifs belong to the “America First Collection” and show Trump – as can be seen in the video – in a boxing pose or with Bitcoin in his hand.

According to an announcement by Donald Trump, parts of this suit are integrated into trading cards that fans can purchase for almost $1,500. (Archive photo) © Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP

Donald Trump’s campaign: trading cards with scraps of fabric for $1,485

However, Trump fans will have to dig deep into their pockets just to get the digital fan item. Each digital trading card costs $99 plus tax. Anyone who buys 15 of these digital cards for $1,485 (around €1,335) will also receive a physical trading card in the mail, which Trump says contains a special extra. A small “authentic” piece of a suit worn by Trump is incorporated into these cards.

According to Trump, the suit from which the fabric scraps are said to come is known among his fans as the “knockout suit” because he wore it in June during the unfortunate TV debate against incumbent US President Joe Biden. That evening cost Biden his re-election bid and ensured that Kamala Harris is now running for the Democrats against Trump. The card with the fabric cover, five of which are signed by Trump and thus “a real collector’s item”, is an ideal gift “for your family members, your children, your grandchildren”, according to the promotional video.

Thousands of dollars for a dinner: Trump charges dearly for meet and greet with fans

People who buy 75 tickets for 7,425 US dollars (around 6,670 euros) plus taxes will not only receive a collector’s item, but a real experience. They will receive an exclusive invitation to a gala dinner with the former president at his country club in Jupiter, Florida. The digital trading cards that they have to purchase for this are, according to the small print that appears in the video, intended “for individual enjoyment only” and “not as an investment.”

Trump emphasizes in the clip that all you need to buy the digital cards is an email address and a credit card or access to crypto currencies like Bitcoin. Trump, whose computer-animated likeness poses on some of the images with Bitcoin symbols, comments on this by pointing out that many people call him “the crypto president.” Some media outlets, such as the news platform T-Online or the British Guardianwho reported on the action speculated that Trump might be trying to lure the sympathies of crypto investors with the action.

Donald Trump’s renewed trading card campaign: Last campaign raised 4.5 million

Also in the fine print, those who distribute the cards point out that the trading cards are “not political” and “have nothing to do with any political campaign.” However, the text does not mention what Trump’s team plans to use the proceeds from the card sales for.

What is already almost certain is that the tickets should sell out quickly, similar to a promotion in 2022. As the Guardian reported that after less than a day, none of the digital trading cards were available anymore. According to official figures, the proceeds were 4.5 million US dollars. (saka)