06/24/2023 – 4:15 am

The head of the Wagner Group, who declared armed insurrection against the Russian Ministry of Defense, said that his troops had seized military installations in a major city in southern Russia. , Yevgeny Prigozhin, confirmed this Saturday (24/06) that he and his troops reached an important Russian city after crossing the Ukrainian border.

He posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don, the capital of the Rostov region, at the Russian headquarters overseeing the fighting in Ukraine and claimed his forces had military installations in the city under their control, including the airfield. .

Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, in the streets.

Russia’s security services responded to Prigozhin’s declaration of armed rebellion, calling for his arrest. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin has taken the threat, security has been tightened in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don. It was not immediately clear how he managed to get into the southern Russian city and how many troops he had.

with him.

“We are at the General Staff, at 7:30 am Moscow time, we control military installations in Rostov, including the airfield,” he said in a video posted on his Telegram account.

He noted that “aircraft normally depart for combat missions. Medical aviation also departs. There’s no problem. The only thing we do is stop the attacking aviation from bombing us and make sure it bombs the Ukrainians.”

“The main command post is functioning normally, there is no problem, no officers have been separated (from their duties). So if they tell you that Wagner messed up the work and that’s why something collapsed at the battlefront, know that it wasn’t because of that,” he said.

“When we arrived here, we confirmed many things. A large amount of lost territory, dead soldiers, three to four times more than what is reported in the documents (for the Russian presidency), and what is reported is ten times less than what is said on television,” he said.

According to Prigozhin, the casualties in some days reach 1,000, including “dead, missing, wounded and the so-called ‘deserters’ who refuse to fight not because they are cowed, but because they have no other way out: they have no ammunition, they have no command”.

“The chief of staff fled here as soon as he heard that we were approaching the building,” he added.

Earlier, another Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel posted a video of a meeting between Prigozhin in Rostov-on-Don with Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov and Deputy Chief of Staff Vladimir Alexeyev.

“Mercenaries will advance towards Moscow”

Prigozhin declared that as long as Wagner “does not have the Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in his power, his mercenaries will blockade the city of Rostov” and “will advance towards Moscow”.

While the outcome of the match is still an open question, it seems likely that he will

will likely further damage Moscow’s war effort, as Kiev’s forces are testing Russian defenses in the early stages of a counter-offensive.

The dispute could also have repercussions for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ability to maintain a united front.

Wagner Group forces played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, successfully capturing Bakhmut, the city that was the epicenter of some of the bloodiest and longest battles since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Prigozhin has repeatedly criticized Russia’s military leadership, accusing it of incompetence and depriving its troops of arms and ammunition.

Accusation of Russian attack

This Friday, Prigozhin returned to severely criticize the Russian military leadership and accused the Russian army of carrying out attacks on its mercenary camps, causing “a very large number of victims”. The accusations were denied by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“They carried out attacks, missile attacks, on the rear of our camps. A very large number of our fighters were killed,” said Yevgeny Prigozhin in an audio message transmitted by his press service.

Prigozhin also assured that he will retaliate for these attacks which, according to the leader of the Wagner Group, were ordered by the Russian Defense Minister.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s message was accompanied by a video lasting about a minute, showing a destroyed forest, some fires and at least the body of a soldier.

The head of the Wagner Group also said the “evil” of the Russian military leadership “must be stopped” and said he had thousands of soldiers ready to fight.

“The Wagner Group Board of Commanders has made a decision: the harm done by the country’s military leadership must be stopped. They neglect the lives of soldiers. They forgot the word ‘justice’ and we’re going to bring it back. Those who destroyed our men today, who destroyed tens, tens of thousands of lives of Russian soldiers, will be punished. Anyone who tries to resist, we will consider them a threat and immediately destroy them, including any checkpoints in our path. After we finish what we started, we will return to the front lines to protect our homeland. Let’s deal with those who destroy Russian soldiers. And we will return to the front line. Justice in the Army will be restored. And after that, justice for all of Russia,” declared the head of the Wagner Group.

The accusations were denied by the Russian Defense Ministry. “The messages and videos posted on social media by Prigozhin about alleged ‘attacks by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the rear bases of the Wagner paramilitary group’ do not correspond to reality and are a provocation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Prigozhin later explained that he did not intend to stage a coup d’état, but to organize a “march for justice”.

“There is no command, there are no military successes”

Also on Friday, Prigozhin said that the Russian army is retreating in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya and accused the Russian Ministry of Defense of misleading Putin about the real situation at the front. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces crush the Russian Army. While we bathe in blood, nobody sends reserves, there is no command,” Prigozhin said in a video posted on Telegram. “There is no command, there are no military successes, the direction of the Ministry of Defense completely deceives the president,” he added.

In the same video, the Wagner boss openly attacked the Russian Ministry of Defense and particularly Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom he described as “a trembling little grandpa” who should be tried for the deaths of “tens of thousands of young people”. “It’s a poorly planned operation,” he declared.

According to Prigozhin, the operation would have been successful if very serious planning mistakes had not been made “or naked and barefoot soldiers had not been sent” to the front.

Regarding the current situation, he commented that the “sovereign lies” of the Ministry of Defense continue, and that the truth will come out “when these scum realize that they have lost a colossal piece of territory and say that they have regrouped in more favorable positions”.

