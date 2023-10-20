Home page politics

From: Sebastian Richter

In the Ukraine war, Putin needs constant supplies for his troops. The unofficial route now goes through a mercenary group. (Archive image) © Ng Han Guan/dpa

The Redut military company has reportedly taken over Russian recruitment for the Ukraine war. Putin cannot afford official mobilization.

London – One of the most in-depth characters in the Ukraine war was undoubtedly the head of the Wagner mercenary group: Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin. Until the alleged break with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the brief coup attempt and ultimately his death, the work of the former prison inmate and his private military company (PMC) was closely monitored, especially in the West.

There was also a lot to read and see in the media about the Wagner Group – known for their extremely brutal actions and the recruitment of criminals. But there are still some other private mercenary groups pushing Putin’s war in Ukraine. One of them is the Redut military company.

After Prigozhin’s death: Instead of Wagner, another mercenary group for Russia comes to the fore

Like Wagner, Redut has been deployed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Redut has now apparently taken over the recruitment of “volunteers”, as the British Ministry of Defense reports on X (formerly Twitter). These “volunteers” also include former members of the Wagner Group.

Russia before the elections: Putin cannot initially risk mobilizing for the Ukraine war

It is realistic that Putin will avoid “unpopular mobilizations” by recruiting new fighters through the PMCs, the British Ministry of Defense continues. After all, Russian presidential elections will take place in March 2024 – so another large-scale mobilization like the one in autumn 2022 could initially have domestic political consequences for Putin. At that time, hundreds of Russians fled from being drafted into the Russian military.

Who is behind the Redut Group? Redut first appeared in 2008, originally made up of veterans of Russian secret services and the military. Outside Ukraine, they have already been deployed in the Caucasus War, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, the Caribbean, the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan and Indonesia. In contrast to the Wagner mercenaries, the Redut group tries not to attract attention. While Prigozhin's mercenaries were still making a big splash on social media, Redut prefers to keep a low profile. Redut is financed and monitored by the GRU, the Russian Central Military Intelligence Service. The state energy company Gazprom is also repeatedly mentioned as a supporter of the group. The company has an estimated 7,000 fighters under its wing; they were deployed in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kiev and Luhansk during the Ukrainian war.

New soldiers for the Ukraine war: Russia urgently needs fresh troops

But what consequences does it have for Russia to postpone urgently needed troops for the front for domestic political reasons? “A shift in mobilization could impact Russia’s frontline offensives as Moscow fends off Kiev’s counteroffensive,” writes the US magazine Newsweek. “Russian troops have long complained of low morale and inadequate training and support along the front lines.”

Russia itself likes to keep a cloak of silence about its own losses. However, according to unverifiable estimates by the Ukrainian armed forces, the losses are said to be close to the 300,000 mark – and therefore almost as high as those called up for the “partial mobilization” in autumn 2022. So it seems obvious that Russia will soon need reinforcements on the front. And instead of an unpopular mobilization among the population, it could well be that this has long been underway at private military companies like Redut.