06/24/2023 – 5:35 pm

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, will move to Belarus under a deal negotiated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to end an armed mutiny that Prigozhin led against Russia’s military leadership, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lukashenko had offered to broker the deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin because he has known Prigozhin personally for about 20 years.

Earlier, Prigozhin had said his “march for justice” was intended to depose corrupt and incompetent Russian commanders whom he blames for undermining the war in Ukraine.

In a televised address from the Kremlin, Putin said Russia’s very existence was threatened.

“We are fighting for the life and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to remain Russia, a state with a thousand-year history,” he said.

“All those who deliberately set foot on the path of treason, who prepared an armed insurrection, who followed the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people.”

Putin later signed a law tightening the rules by breaking martial law in places where it was imposed, the RIA news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Wagner group’s uprising had exposed complete chaos in Russia.

“Today, the world could see that the masters of Russia do not control anything. And that means nothing. Just complete chaos,” Zelenskiy said, in a video address overnight.

Video obtained by Reuters showed troop transports and two flatbed trucks, each carrying a tank, driving 50 km beyond Voronezh, more than halfway to Moscow. A helicopter fired at them near Voronezh.

More than 100 firefighters were in action at a burning fuel depot in Voronezh. Video footage obtained by Reuters showed it exploded in a ball of fire shortly after a helicopter passed by.

