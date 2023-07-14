Mercenary army Wagner no longer contributes to war, says Pentagon

The Wagner Group no longer takes an active part in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by international news agencies based on the US Department of Defense. “At this time, we do not see Wagner’s forces participating significantly in combat operations in Ukraine,” a Pentagon spokesman said Thursday evening. The ministry assumes that “the majority” of the Wagner soldiers are still in the Ukrainian areas occupied by Russia.

Three weeks ago, the Wagner mercenary army led by Yevgeny Prigozhin briefly revolted against President Vladimir Putin. Wagner steamed towards Moscow, but the mutiny was broken off after less than a day. The Wagner boss and the Kremlin struck a deal, giving mercenaries the choice of enlisting in the Russian state army, going to Belarus or returning home. Subsequently, it was unclear for a long time where Prigozhin and his soldiers were and whether they were still involved in the war.

Last Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the mercenary army had already transferred many weapons and ammunition to the Russian army. Putin told the Russian newspaper on Thursday Compelling that in post-rebellion negotiations he had proposed that the Wagner Group could continue to exist and fight for Russia, but under the command of a different commander. According to Putin, Prigozhin did not agree.