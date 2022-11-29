Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, director of the Russian mercenary army Wagner, has admitted that he was personally responsible for recruiting a Zambian boy who died in Ukraine this summer. The 23-year-old Lemekhani Nyirenda had been serving a sentence in a Russian prison camp for drug trafficking since 2020, but was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine around September 22. How he ended up in Ukraine remained a mystery.

Until this Tuesday, when Prigozhin’s business conglomerate Concord a statement on Telegram published about Nyirenda’s death. “I remember this man well. I talked to him in the Tver region and asked him: “What do you need this war for?” In a few years you will be released early, then you will be home and see your family again. Why do you want to go? After all, the chance of dying is quite high. Remember this.'”

According to Prigozhin, the boy wanted to fight with Wagner in gratitude for the Russian effort in Africa. “You Russians have helped us Africans to become independent for years. When times were tough, you reached out to us, and still are. Wagner saves thousands of Africans, and if I go to war with you, it’s the least I can pay our debts with. If I live, I will learn to fight for my homeland,” the statement said.

Trenches

On September 22, Nyirenda, according to Concord, was “the first to rush out of the trenches toward the enemy” and died “a hero” on the battlefield. The Zambian government was informed by Moscow of the death, but did not receive an answer as to how Nyirenda had ended up in Ukraine.

The family of Nyirenda, who was born in the Zambian capital of Lusaka, doubts the story. “We want to know how it is possible that he was recruited without his family being informed. Was he perhaps forced?” his older sister Muzang’alu Nyirenda said in mid-November in an interview with the BBC. She fears that her brother was misled and used by members of Wagner.

In recent months, more and more information has emerged about how Wagner and Prigozhin themselves recruit prisoners in Russian prison camps. Their freedom would be promised in exchange for participation in the ‘operation’. However, desertion is punished harshly by Wagner, according to reports of executions and torture.

Study as an engineer

Lemekhani Nyirenda left for Moscow in 2019 to study engineering. To pay for his studies, he worked as a courier. One day he was stopped by the police, who found a package of drugs in his courier bag. Nyirenda was sentenced to nine years in a penal camp. According to his family, he has always maintained that he did not know that there were drugs in the package he was transporting.

He is said to have had last contact with his family in Zambia on August 31. He told them he was no longer in the camp, but would not tell them where he was. “We were very concerned. We knew he was a prisoner in a foreign country where he had no rights,” his sister told the BBC. The family turned to Zambian authorities, who promised to trace his whereabouts. A few months later they received word of his death in Ukraine.