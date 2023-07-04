Home page World

From: Franziska Black

21 mercenary centers in Russia closed? On the Telegram channel of Wagner boss Prigoschin there is talk of four weeks – “temporarily”.

Moscow – Yevgeny Prigozhin had his “outing” in Ukraine war. In September 2022, the Russian officially announced himself as the founder of the company for the first time after years of denial Wagner group to recognize – and then recruited under the eyes of the public in Russian prisons. Even after the Wagner uprising in Russia, it worked Mercenary recruitment despite Prigozhin’s escape probably further. But now it’s a break.

After the Wagner Uprising: Prigozhin’s private army stops recruiting

The now reported Novaya Gazeta Europe. The news portal quotes from a Telegram message from Prigozhin’s press service: “Due to the temporary non-participation of the Wagner group in the ‘military special operation’ and the transfer to the Republic of Belarus, we will stop the work of the recruitment centers for a month.” For propaganda reasons, the Ukraine war in Russia is officially only called “military special operation”.

According to estimates by Novaya Gazeta Europe As of June 30, at least 21 recruitment centers in 20 Russian cities were still recruiting for the Wagner Group.

Speculations about Prigozhin’s future after the uprising in Russia

British secret services assume that the Russian Ministry of Defense has long been recruiting prisoners for the Ukraine war itself. Prigozhin had long been at odds with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov in the Ukraine war. According to his own statements, Prigozhin wanted to arrest Shoigu and Gerasimov in his attempted coup. After his failed uprising, Prigozhin went into exile in Belarus.

Wagner mercenaries hoist their flag over the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut during the Ukraine War. (Archive photo) © Ivan Rodionov/Imago

Recruitment in the Ukraine war: 10,000 prisoners for Putin in one month?

Wagner had been recruiting new fighters for the Ukraine war in Russian prisons since the summer of 2022. In the course of the said dispute, however, Wagner lost access. Instead, it is likely that from April 2023 up to 10,000 prisoners will surrender to the Kremlin chief’s military Wladimir Putin have connected, the British Ministry of Defense announced the assessment of the secret services. The initiative has been running since the beginning of the year.

The campaign is part of an attempt to increase the number of soldiers while avoiding a new mobilization, which would be very unpopular with the Russian public, sources in London said. The future of the Wagner units currently appears open. The mercenary army, notorious for its brutality, was deployed in Libya, Syria, Ukraine and Africa, among other places. She is accused of violations of international law and human rights violations. (frs with dpa)