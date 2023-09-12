The versions PC of strategic RPGs by Rideon Japan and the team Team, Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix, Mercenaries Saga: Will of the White Lions, Mercenaries Saga 2: Order of the Sliver Eagle and Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of Warthey will see the light on Steam the next October 12as announced by the publisher Flyhigh Works. Below is the list of respective prices and the announcement trailers.

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix – €14.99

Mercenaries Saga: Will of the White Lions – €11.99

Mercenaries Saga 2: Order of the Sliver Eagle – €11.99

Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of War – €11.99

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix is available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch around the world, while the other titles have been collected in the collection Mercenaries Saga Chronicles and are available on the console Nintendo.

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix

Mercenaries Saga: Will of the White Lions

Mercenaries Saga 2: Order of the Sliver Eagle

Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of War

