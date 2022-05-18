Flyhigh Works, Esquadra and Rideon Japan they will release the version PC of the strategic RPG Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx. The launch will take place later this year on Steamwithout a clear window yet.

Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx is already available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Below we include an overview of the title.

Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx Mercenaries Rebirth is a tactical simulation role-playing game set in a fantasy world. Highly strategic battles unfold on isometric maps with elevation differences, with battle outcomes and support effects that vary based on character positioning. Skill points earned in battle can be used to learn and improve skills, change classes and more, allowing for a high level of freedom in character development. The character design is by Shunsuke Makimura, whose beautifully illustrated designs are depicted with full emotion. Main features Rebirth Exceed – Activate the “Rebirth Exceed” consuming the power accumulated in the appropriate indicator. Each character’s Rebirth Exceed has a unique effect, such as dealing severe damage to the enemy or healing all party members who are no longer able to fight. How you use this skill is the key to victory!

– Activate the “Rebirth Exceed” consuming the power accumulated in the appropriate indicator. Each character’s Rebirth Exceed has a unique effect, such as dealing severe damage to the enemy or healing all party members who are no longer able to fight. How you use this skill is the key to victory! Smooth character animations : The pixelated animations of the characters proposed during the battle are animated in a fluid way. Both human characters and monsters are animated more vividly than ever.

: The pixelated animations of the characters proposed during the battle are animated in a fluid way. Both human characters and monsters are animated more vividly than ever. 3D battle maps : With 3D model-based battle maps, you can change the camera angle to your liking during your turn. You may even discover hidden objects by changing the angle!

: With 3D model-based battle maps, you can change the camera angle to your liking during your turn. You may even discover hidden objects by changing the angle! A full suite of options– In the options, you can toggle the display of the 3D battle map grid on or off, or use items useful for rectification such as “Simplified Skill Scenes” and “Accelerated Motion Scenes”.

Source: Flyhigh Works Street Gematsu