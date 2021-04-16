In an effort to listen to the fans, Capcom has decided that Mercenaries mode returns to Resident Evil Village. Fans have been asking for more content in the Resident Evil games, and Capcom is bringing back the much-acclaimed Mercenaries mode. With this mode, the arcade action is back with some new ideas. Moving away from the slow-paced, methodical nature of the main game, Mercenaries mode will give you the tools you need to take on the approaching hordes of enemies.

You will have to be quick and clean, as a time limit will constantly push you forward. As we have said, the mercenaries mode returns to Resident Evil Village, but with new features. And one of these is the ability to access Duke’s Emporium between stages, which acts as a means of upgrading your weapons and purchasing items that will assist you as you progress.

The new Resident Evil 8 trailer brings us vampires, werewolves and much more

Mercenaries Mode Returns to Resident Evil Village

Now that mercenary mode returns to Resident Evil, in this the chance to get skill upgrades at each stage, which will offer some quite interesting options for your character, such as a higher movement speed, among others. For those who want to vent after the horrors of the main story, this will be a perfect excuse to test each weapon to the fullest and tear some zombies to pieces. With this mode, there is also the possibility that new weapons, scenarios and more will arrive in the future.

Microsoft begins removing Xbox Live payment requirement for free games

Now which mercenaries mode returns to Resident Evil, Resident Evil Village looks like the complete package, and on May 7 so the fans will be waiting for the day to come as soon as possible. If you can’t wait, a limited-time one will also be available early next month to give you an idea of ​​what’s to come.