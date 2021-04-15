This Thursday the Resident Evil Showcase, a new presentation where Capcom shared multiple details about the new installment of the series.

Of course, we mean the expected Resident Evil: Village, which is getting closer to its exit. It was during the streaming that a very pleasant and nostalgic surprise was shared for all fans of the saga.

Mercenaries Mode is a classic in Resident Evil

Turns out that RE: Village will have its own Mercenaries Mode. Yes, that same one that was so funny in Resident Evil 4, and in which many invested hours and hours of play. All because it was quite addictive.

This modality has been kept alive in the later games of the franchise, and even had a separate installment for the Nintendo 3DS Many years ago. Although it was very limited by this same console.

One more and that’s it! Resident Evil 9 would be the last numbered game in the franchise

But in this case there shouldn’t be much of a problem. The Mercenaries Mode from Resident Evil: Village will have its own store in-game, as well as weapon customization and a series of new options. Some are completely new.

It will also be possible to manage skills. Among the latter are those of causing more damage to enemies, having a higher speed and improving the level of guard. They are ideas that powerfully attract attention.

It will be included in the game with multiple options

Something you also mentioned Capcom in the transmission is that the Mercenaries Mode will come ‘packed with bonus content’.

The latter is open to various interpretations, so we will have to wait for more details. But it is certainly a great addition to this promising game, which will be released on May 7 on multiple platforms.

It is to be imagined that this game mode of Resident Evil: Village will have online gameplay. However, it is necessary to wait for a confirmation on this. It is so popular that we are sure to see it in future installments.

But if the version of the N3DS had this is something that becomes very logical. We just have to wait for this title, which will be available at Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S, as well as Playstation 4, Playstation 5 Y Pc.

Sources [1][2].



