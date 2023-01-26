RideonJapan shared the debut trailer for Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolfthe latest iteration in the strategy RPG series by Mercenaries Saga.

The release of the game is scheduled on Nintendo Switch to Japan for the next February 9thfollowed by a release Playstation 4 expected later. A Western release date is planned, but hasn’t been made official yet. We can see the new trailer below.

Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf – Debut Trailer

Source: RideonJapan Street Gematsu