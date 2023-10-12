Flyhigh Works, Esquadra and RideonJapan are launching versions worldwide today PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Of Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf. The title is available on PlayStation Store at the price of €19.99. Furthermore, it is announced that the version PC of the title, distributed through Steamwill be launched in 2024.

The Nintendo Switch version of the title has already been available in Europe since last April. Below we can see a new trailer relating to the announcement of the Steam version of the game.

Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf – Steam trailer

Source: Flyhigh Works Street Gematsu