





01:21

According to some images published by the Belarus Ministry of Defense, the mercenaries of the Wagner group would be training the military of that country. Since the failed mutiny, the mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin were transferred to Minsk, setting off alarm bells in Poland. Since the beginning of July, more than a thousand soldiers have been located on the border between the two countries and measures have been strengthened to prevent the entry of migrants to Warsaw.