Mercedes conquers a podium in the first of the two Rome E-Prix. However, after placing two cars in the top three positions on the grid and after the excellent results of the last seasonal outings, the performance of the Silver Arrows at Eur appeared somewhat subdued. Both Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries were unable to replicate the excellent pace expressed in qualifying in the race and both Brackley’s cars suffered long distances compared to their direct rivals. “Everyone makes it seem like we have suffered so much today! “, jokes Vandoorne, a joke that however underlines the high expectations nurtured by the insiders towards the team that in just two years was able to become world champion both among drivers and constructors.

No alarm bells for the reigning champions after the first race at Eur, but rather a momentary setback in which the home of the Star has collected a podium anyway: “It was certainly a complicated race. We didn’t have the best pace in the car and it was difficult in the race “, Vandoorne explained. “I had a nice duel with Frijns and maybe it wasn’t the most efficient way to fight, because strategy also came into play in Attack Modes and trying to recover the position after we lost it during the last activation. . Therefore we were constantly burning energy and at some point out of nowhere Evans appeared with 2% more energy and at that point we couldn’t do anything against him ”.

Formula E is back on track after an almost two-month break from the last race in Mexico. However, while other teams such as Jaguar and Porsche have worked on many aspects, at Mercedes the focus has been on refining the package already available, work that can be done when you already have a competitive base: “Simply we focused on maximizing the result every weekend“Vandoorne said. “It’s all about details, small changes, being constant, anticipating the evolution of the track and the unknowns that could arise over the weekend, in short, having the ability to adapt”. After the fourth round, the Belgian occupies the second position in the drivers’ standings, with the Mercedes standard bearer confident that with the new qualifying format it is possible to steadily aim for victory while occupying the high positions of the world championship standings: “Definitely, I think so and the new format is already showing it. In the top ten there are always the same drivers. It was a step forward, but it is still difficult. In qualifying we are always at the limit and we have to be perfect at all times ”. Vandoorne finally spent a few words on the exceptional performance of the Jaguar: “Surprised? It is hard to say. Sure they were very competitive today, but traditionally Mitch has been here in the past, he knows how to drive the car on these roads. But I’ve had a positive past here too for the past three years. In these cases everything becomes easier and you can do what you want with the car ”.

A decidedly more difficult race for Nyck de Vries. The reigning world champion has progressively lost positions towards the final stages, highlighting a poor consistency on the race pace: “Unfortunately we weren’t competitive enough to stay ahead with the top three. We just didn’t have the pace. In these cases, you never have enough headroom to activate Attack Mode and you always find yourself a little overwhelmed. Unfortunately we didn’t realize our good qualifying performance with a useful result for the team ”. Finally, the Dutchman was forced to retire after an overtaking attempt against Wehrlein: “We didn’t finish the race because on the last lap I tried to overtake Pascal in turn 7, but there was practically no space between us and the wall. I touched both and the steering bent. At that point I was no longer able to continue with the speed necessary to finish the race ”.

However, today’s disappointments are already behind him for De Vries, who is already focused on the changes to be made during the night in view of the second match at Eur. The analysis of the data between the two events of a double-header turns out to be a rather complex operation, given the evolution of the track between the two days both in terms of temperatures and asphalt tires: “We will analyze what happened and where we have been lacking. We have to make sure we do another great qualifying tomorrow and then we will try to improve our package for the race. However, everything never goes according to plan, as conditions will be slightly different. It will therefore not be enough to make changes according to our shortcomings today to be competitive tomorrow. It doesn’t exactly work like that. Conditions are constantly changing and we must be able to anticipate their evolution ”. Mercedes will therefore try to transform competitiveness in qualifying into a consistent performance also in the race, aiming to leave Rome as the leader of the world championship standings.