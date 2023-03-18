Mercedes abandons the zero-sidepod philosophy: Wolff’s confirmation

The Jeddah race will be one of the last in which we will see the Mercedes totally different from the other cars. In fact, team principal Toto Wolff confirmed theabandonment of the zero-sidepod philosophy. For two weeks, Mercedes has decided to change the car and bring a 2.0 version to the track which should make its debut at Imola. Doing it in Baku would be technically possible, but times are tight (it runs from 28 to 30 April) and especially in Azerbaijan there will be a Sprint weekend in which it is always better to be certain, considering the double race and therefore the double awarding of championship points . Therefore, the debut GP should be that of Imola, as we had already anticipated. The Santerno circuit will take place from 19 to 21 May.

Wolff’s words

“We’ve already decided what to do and how to change the car, and it’s a process that already started two weeks ago. We are the only team that has a car with a different look from all the other teams. We continue to push hard, after Melbourne we will still have a few weeks to work on something new, so that the situation can improve from Imola“, said Wolff a Sky Sports F1.

“We have been proven wrong”

At the press conference, the Austrian analyzed the process that led the team to this decision in more detail: “We worked hard, the data we extrapolated told us it worked. And we have been proved wrong, quite simply. It can be seen that the three fastest cars have a similar concept of generating performance. And it is very different from ours. At one point we came to the conclusion that we were simply wrong. Why we were wrong we are still analyzing, because we follow the data and we follow what the simulations tell us. In this case, we were misled by that data. And all of us, involved in the decision-making process, have come to the conclusion that we cannot continue this way. We tried to stick to the data, but that didn’t work. And we don’t want to go down a one-way street, just stubbornly saying we’ll make this concept work no matter what: I don’t want to waste any more time“.

Revised goals

“I would like to win all the races, starting from Sunday, but it’s not realistic“, concluded Wolff. “The goal is that, based on the knowledge we have now, with future updates and learning, we can greatly reduce the performance deficit. Now we have all decided which direction to go. I think it’s out of the question to change the frame because there’s simply not enough budget. However, changing the way the aerodynamics and the body work is completely possible“.