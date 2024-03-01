Mercedes in top-3

Qualifying for the Bahrain GP not entirely positive for Mercedes, at least as far as Lewis Hamilton's result is concerned. The seven-time world champion will in fact start from ninth position on the grid, but he took care of consoling the spirits in the Brackley team George Russell. The Briton, in fact, will start from third position between the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz.

Very close gaps

A result that satisfies the Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolffwho confirmed that he had not foreseen anything on the eve of qualifying: “The times are very close – he commented in an interview with Sky Sport F1 – Max took advantage of a bit of trail, and that's also why he is It's difficult to make a prediction because the times are very close. This winter we worked both to improve the race pace and the qualifying, given that the car is completely new, but when we change the set up it does what we expect. Last year you turned the steering wheel to the left and the car went to the right.”

The change from Thursday

Mercedes which, as admitted by Wolff himself, also implemented a change before qualifying: “Yesterday we had a fast car for qualifying, but not so much in terms of race pace – he added – Today we made a change, but we'll see tomorrow. Yesterday it was a very direct and fast car on entry, but he was working too much on the rear tires. I hope it can be a different season from last. Verstappen is good and Red Bull is fast and we try to beat him, but it will be difficult.”

The goal for the race

Speaking of Red BullWolff reiterated that the Milton Keynes team is the favorite for this season, hoping for a result for tomorrow's race: “Red Bull now it is the fastest, but among the most talented drivers there is a tenth and a half difference. It's difficult to think about the result we would like to achieve tomorrow because we are very close to the podium, but I would sign for the podium itself“.