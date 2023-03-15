There Mercedes in Bahrain did not go beyond the fifth place with Lewis Hamilton (George Russell even had to settle for seventh position), the worst debut since 2013 to this part, therefore the worst of the turbo-hybrid era that began in 2014 and was dominated by Mercedes continuously until 2021, when Max Verstappen won the Drivers’ Championship. Toto Wolff spoke bluntly of a W14 to be trashed and it is no coincidence that a deeply updated version is in the works, awaiting for the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix at Imola.

Avoid other fools

Between now and the end of May, however, there are still four races scheduled, the first at the weekend in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The watchword at Mercedes is to try to raise one’s head. Russell and Hamilton struggled to shine a year ago in Jeddah, but the low-downforce wing that guaranteed good top speed to the W14 at Sakhir could be a good omen to hope for in order to limit the damage on the Saudi track. “Our performance in Bahrain did not live up to our expectations – said Toto Wolff – but this is the situation we find ourselves in and we can do nothing but work to try and extract the maximum potential from the available. Anything can happen in motor racing, so in Jeddah we will be working to maximize every aspect of our performance, chasing every point, every position and every millisecond. This weekend in Saudi Arabia we will learn more about the W14, its characteristics and its limitations. It will be a very different test to Bahrain and it will be interesting to see how the car reacts. We are making some small developments to the car – they won’t be real changes, but they can start to get us going in the right direction. We will push hard to try and create some good opportunities e we hope to give a better image of ourselves than Bahrain“.

No ‘civil war’

Toto Wolff also addressed the issue related to the ‘clashes’ that took place at the technical meeting on Tuesday 7 March following the defeat of Sakhir: “After Bahrain, we had open and honest discussions from which we started planning our comeback. In the short term, we will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of performance. In the longer term, we will focus our development on determining how to reach the top spots.”