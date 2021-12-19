The 2021 world championship ended in the hands of Max Verstappen, author of an overtaking on Lewis Hamilton, on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP, which denied the Englishman of the Mercedes the joy of being able to obtain the absolute record of eight world titles won. In this way, the German team, for the first time in the turbo-hybrid era of F1, did not take home a drivers’ championship, even though it secured the triumph in the constructors’ championship for the eighth time in its history, as well as its eighth consecutive success.

A week after the end of a season full of controversy and twists, Brackley’s team addressed a short letter to all his fans to thank them for the never lacking support during the World Cup, as well as to wish them, and their families, happy holidays for the Christmas holidays. A message that the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has published via its official pages on social media, especially on Twitter.

Waiting for a 2022 still to be experienced, the German house has dedicated this thought to its fans: “To our Mercedes family – it is read – 2021 was an intense year, full of emotions and drama. Of fierce battles, and heart-pounding ups and downs. Over the course of this season, we have continued to navigate a world of constant change, and are committed to making this sport more inclusive and different. We have worked hard to ensure our online community is a safe space for F1 fans. Throughout the ups and downs of this 2021, we have felt your support that has allowed us to move forward, to face the most difficult days and to celebrate the most positive ones with you. We can never thank you enough for that. Now we take a moment to take a break to catch our breath. We hope that you too can do the same during the holidays with your family, friends and together with the wonderful community of fans here. Happy holidays and happy new year ”.