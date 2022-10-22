Mercedes’ new front wing blew up a small case in the Austin pit lane. The wing is visible outside the Brackley stable but has not yet been fitted to the W13. The cause would be the lack of approval by the race commissioners during the technical checks, making some changes necessary, rumors that have not yet been confirmed by official documents of the FIA. Contrary to what was initially assumed, the irregularity does not lie in the controversial interpretation of a gray area of ​​the regulation, but in a pure geometric question.

Brackley aerodynamics introduced on the front wing five new bridging supports between the last two profiles, shaped like vortex generators. The team exploits their presence to accentuate the outwash effect, diverting the flows outwards, as well as as a source of vortices to be exploited downstream through the interaction with the rest of the aerodynamic structure. These elements, identified by the regulation as slot gap brackets, are born with the primary function of conjunction between two consecutive profiles of the front wing, exploited by Mercedes for aerodynamic purposes. To the article 3.9.8.b of the technical regulation, we read how they are granted “up to eight supports per side of the car to connect two consecutive front wing profiles. These supports must:

– be entirely included in 40 mm of both profiles that support each other;

– not be thicker than 6 mm, with a radius of no more than 2 mm which will be allowed where these supports join the airfoils;

– have a dimension that does not exceed 70 mm “.

Mercedes was therefore the author of a shrewd interpretation of the technical regulation, but the lack of approval by the FIA ​​does not lie in the aerodynamic exploitation of components conceived by legislators as structural elements. As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport, the irregularity would lie in the failure to respect the dimensions of the supports described in article 3.9.8.b. The response would have taken the team by surprise, which had already sent the 3D CAD virtual models to the FIA, receiving approval at first. However, the inspection in the Austin pits would have found a geometric non-conformity of the vortex generators, which will now have to be modified by the team before the new front wing can be used on the track.

However, it remains to be evaluated the approval of this solution in view of 2023, for which the Federation would still have time to put their hand to the regulation. The outwash effect vortex generators in fact widen the turbulent wake of the single-seater, a practice that could be considered contrary to the spirit of the regulation. The 2022 cars were designed with the intent of maintaining a narrow wake that is then deflected upward by the rear wing, in order to reduce aerodynamic disturbance for the pursuing car. For this reason, although the Mercedes front wing could still be used in the championship finale following the appropriate modifications, its use in 2023 remains an open question.