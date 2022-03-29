It won’t be long before your car – just like your phone – knows you better than you know yourself. Already there are models who can send you a reminder to call your mother-in-law on Tuesday afternoons and we are not far from being able to tell from your driving style that you hangry are.

This wealth of information can be used more usefully than to get you on the Snickers. That is why Mercedes is entering into a partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The German car brand will pass on the data generated by customer cars to the ministry.

Photo: © Sam te Kiefte

The data is sent anonymously (an important detail) and processed in a dashboard. The Ministry wants to use this data to improve the Dutch road network. They can analyze traffic flows, identify dangerous places and monitor the condition of the asphalt.

The condition of the asphalt

Places where the ABS or ESP intervenes are also sent. This data is combined with, for example, weather data to see where it is slippery when it rains or snows. The built-in sensors in Mercedes can even see where the road surface or road markings need maintenance. This data also goes to Rijkswaterstaat.

Near-miss data

Modern cars, and therefore also Mercedes, are full of safety systems that intervene, for example, if an accident is imminent. When such an intervention by the car takes place, the car also passes on this data to the ministry. This makes it possible to identify places where many near-accidents take place. Then we can look at the cause and find a suitable solution.