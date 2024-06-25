by VALERIO BARRETTA

The maneuvers of the Mercedes

There Mercedes it moves both on the track and with the engines off. Team principal Toto in Brackley Wolff is encouraging everyone to get out of the quicksand: a few isolated flashes in Monte-Carlo and the latest results in Montreal and Montmeló can be at least the classic light at the end of the tunnel. However, Wolff is also thinking about the team’s future: the Austrian is focusing on Andrea Kimi Antonelliand with Carlos Sainz who seems close to Williams it is possible that the Bolognese driver will drive for Mercedes as early as 2025. All while waiting for developments on the relationship between Red Bull and Max Verstappen, the driver for whom Wolff is willing to sacrifice or the politics of young or George Russell. According to Ralf Schumacher, the Briton himself would be at risk if Verstappen broke away from the reigning champion team.

Schumacher’s words

“Antonelli deserves the chance from Wolff’s point of view, apparently there are also contractual agreements in place. It doesn’t say which team he should go to, but since Williams has already been ‘taken’, I assume he goes to Mercedes. Wolff himself has said he wants to focus on the future, and this is the perfect time. Mercedes are back in form and had a great race in Canada. This is the ideal time for Antonelli to warm up“, these are the words of the German a Sky Deutschland.

“If Verstappen really decides to leave Red Bull, I can imagine there will be a place for him at Mercedes. If that happens, the situation could be pretty bad for Russell. He is or was a super talent, but he also makes a lot of mistakes. If a world champion is on the market, I can imagine that Russell’s job could also be in danger“. Russell’s contract expires at the end of 2025, so Schumacher’s hypothesis is that for a year the Mercedes pair will consist of #63 and Antonelli, before the possible arrival of Super Max.

And Sainz…

Wolff specifically told Sainz that he had to look for an alternative. Mercedes had offered him an annual contract, clarifying that he would be passing through, given the team’s new policy focused on young people and the growth of “Verstappen-style” talent at home. The Spaniard will take “very early” a decision: Williams is the favorite for now.