The European Court of Justice ruled that Mercedes-Benz should compensate customers harmed by the purchase of vehicles equipped with devices to manipulate the results of diesel engine emissions. A historic ruling that refers the evaluation of individual cases to the German courts, with the possibility of establishing when and how the software in question is identified as a manipulation device and if its use is justified. If this is judged illegal, the purchased car has caused damage to the car, with the Star brand which will be forced to pay compensation. Individual states will have to ensure that this mechanism works.

Mercedes’ response was immediate, underlining how the brand will look carefully at how national authorities decide to apply the European Court’s ruling to general law. In addition, the spokesman for the German brand highlighted that the models that had been equipped with these devices have been recalled and updated with new software that make them usable according to current regulations. The case came to the highest European authorities after a legal dispute brought by a customer in the Ravensburg court who had purchased a used Mercedes whose exhaust gas recirculation system worked within a certain temperature range but reduced the recirculation at lower temperatures. low, leading to an increase in nitrogen oxide emissions. The request for compensation was initially rejected, stressing that the sentence could only be perpetrated if damage was proven internationally.

In a ruling concerning the use of similar devices by the Volkswagen Group, the Court of Justice said last July that if a device was designed to prevent serious engine damage which could lead to an accident, it may not be illegal, but even then, the defeat device would be illegal if it has operated for most of the year under normal driving conditions .” The issue will be discussed by the competent authorities on May 8, when the implications of the sentence of the court of justice on German law will be analysed.