Mercedes, head to 2024 without neglecting the W14

It’s summer, and while it’s vacation time for mere mortals, the Formula 1 teams work twice as hard. In fact, not only are there the grand prix, but in the factory we think about what to do in the immediate future: continue to develop or focus on 2024? In Mercedes there is a lot of decision on the subject. Both team principal Toto Wolff and technical director James Allison believe a third way is necessary: ​​investing the inventories of the budget cap yes to improve the W14, but with components deemed applicable to next year’s car as well.

Wolff’s words

“We have no choice. These placements are not our goal, we want to get back to the top and win the championship. It won’t happen this year, then we need to look to 2024taking advantage of the upcoming races to learn and develop the W14 in order to have improvements on the next car as well“.

Allison: ‘Developments for both seasons’

The opinion of the Austrian team principal was basically subscribed by Allison: “We are only halfway through the season and there is still a lot to develop on these cars. All the teams will obviously turn their attention to next year and this will put us in a bit of a crisis in terms of how quickly we can improve our cars“.

“There are definitely some improvements we would like to make to W14 – we know they will carry over to next year as well. The feeling is that with these updates, both seasons are invested. As far as we’re concerned, there will still be developments, and I think also on the other cars. This upcoming series of races will see a bit of a change of position in a tight-knit pack – upgrades will make all the difference for one team, until another upgrades in turn to even the score. We’ll see how everything settles down in the last part of the season: let’s hope we can have a good second part of the season and have our nose ahead“.