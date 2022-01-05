Mercedes warns 800,000 customers in a letter about a fire risk in their car due to a leaking coolant pump. However, the company has not launched a recall. Reason: Mercedes does not have the parts in-house to repair the defect.











This concerns a large number of diesel models of the brand, which have been produced since 2017. Normally, in the event of a fire hazard, a car manufacturer would immediately initiate a recall, but that is not happening now. Simply because the car manufacturer does not have the required parts for repair.

Mercedes-Benz Netherlands will therefore send drivers a letter one of these days to warn them of possible leakage in the coolant pump, reports Automotive magazine. Helen van Nuffelen, head of corporate communications at Mercedes-Benz Netherlands, confirms that the technical defect can indeed lead to a fire.

In other countries, drivers of models in which this leak could occur have already received such a letter. According to the German newspaper Bild in total around 800,000 riders. A recall will follow as soon as the parts are in stock, Mercedes-Benz reports to another trade magazine for the automotive industry, Automotive News Europe.

The car manufacturer advises drivers to minimize use of the car in the meantime and to drive carefully. According to picture this concerns the diesel versions of the Mercedes GLC, GLE, GLS, CLS, C-,E-, and S-Class and also the G-Class off-road vehicle. These cars with engine versions OM 654 or 656 would have been produced from January 2017 to October 2021.



