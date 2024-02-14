Here is the W15

On the same day that McLaren officially unveiled its MCL38, Valentine's Day was an opportunity for F1 lovers to see the first images of the Mercedes W15the last car from Brackley that will see Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel before the latter's move to Ferrari in 2025.

Silver-black Valentine's Day

Mercedes which brought back thesilver across the entire face of the single-seater, with touches of green and red on the livery that accompany the black. A set of colors that is mainly added to the work focused on the creation of the car, designed with the sole aim of bringing the Anglo-German company back to the top after two years of difficulties and overall results below expectations.

A work that began in 2023

A project already started during the previous season, as indicated by Technical director of Mercedes James Allison: “Designing any car is an iterative process, and a long one at that – explained the British engineer – starting from last year. A new car allows the team to make more major changes that are not possible during the season. These are decisions that are made during the previous summer“.

The main interventions

Careful analyzes on the previous W14 which led the Mercedes technical team to implement changes to avoid the problems suffered last championship: “A great deal of attention was paid to improvement on the previous car's unpredictable rear axle – continued Allison – we have worked hard to ensure that both axles, especially the rear one, maintain a better tire control than the W14. We also made some interventions on the areas where we had room for improvement, including the effect of DRS and pit performance. We feel we've had a good winter, but F1 is a relative game and only time will tell how much we've achieved. We are focused on getting the most out of the car we have launched, but we are excited about the development that will follow, because the regulations are still young and opportunities abound.”