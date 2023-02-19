There Mercedes W13 by the same admission of team principal Toto Wolff it will “hardly” find space in the Mercedes Museum. The 2022 car was in fact the first of the hybrid era that did not win at least one of the two world titles up for grabs (both won by Red Bull last season). The W13 was intended to run with minimal ground clearance, but porpoising and the difficulty in managing oscillations through the suspension made it impossible to fully exploit the ‘zero sidewalls’ concept on which the 2022 Mercedes was based.

In the video-analysis of the W14 by Carlo Platella we illustrate in detail on which details the technicians of the house of the three-pointed star concentrated on during the winter in an attempt to put in the hands of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton a car competitive enough to challenge the equal Red Bull and Ferrari, currently the true rulers of the ground effect era that began in 2022.