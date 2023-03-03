First trial by fire for the W14

There Mercedes she seems to have presented herself at the start of the 2023 season with the same worries that had gripped her for most of last season. There W14, called upon to redeem the disappointing results – at least by Brackley standards – of its ‘ancestor’ W13, it still doesn’t seem to be at the level of Red Bull and Ferrari. Everyone in the Silver Arrows factory is ready to put their hands on the single-seater, trying to fix any youthful defects. First, however, it is necessary to understand precisely what the performance level of the new ‘weapon’ available to George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. From this point of view, the results of the first GP of the season, scheduled for this Sunday in Bahrain, will begin to provide significant results.

Far title

Just during the weekend of Sakhir, speaking on the microphones of Sky Sports, Andrew Shovlin – trackside engineering director of the Anglo-German team – hinted that he did not harbor excessively high hopes regarding the possibilities of the W14 to compete for the title with Ferrari and, above all, Red Bull. “Competing for the title? That would be our goal – commented the British engineer, veteran of the Brackley team – but it is still early to say what we can achieve. The first thing to do is understand where we are, what are our limits. Then we’ll get to work having a clear idea of ​​what we need to work on“. However, the first feedback provided by the Sakhir track was not the most comforting for the team directed by Toto Wolff.

Porpoising, the enemy to beat

There seem to be two key words around which the philosophy of the W14 revolves. The porpoising – main opponent for the W13, which now seems to have been eradicated – and the ‘zero sidepod’ concept – carried out by the house of the Star despite Red Bull and Ferrari continuing to use totally different ‘bellies’. “The most important thing is that we eliminated the rebounds Shovlin said. So we’re able to run the car where we want and it’s much smoother than last year. We’re still working on the balance, we’re not quite there yet. There is still a lot to do. Sidepods are a similar theme – he concluded, excluding, however, slavishly ‘going after’ the opponents – but if you change or copy someone else you go backwards before moving on. The main goal for us was to increase performance and eliminate bumps”.