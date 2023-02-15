The new one would not have been born under a lucky star Mercedes W14. After the launch of the car, which took place this morning, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell couldn’t wait to get on track to test it on the Silverstone track for the shakedown, but according to what transpires from the British circuit, the new car from Brackley suffered from engine problems.

According to the newspaper Motor.es the problem could be solved, not serious and due to an error in the assembly between the power unit and the frame. The W14 had ignition problems and didn’t turn, which also explains the very few photos that social channels have provided so far regarding the shakedown. Mercedes would have used the 15 km demo event today, as Ferrari did at Fiorano, and would only proceed with the filming day real, of course always at Silverstone. Engineers would be confident to solve the problem in time.