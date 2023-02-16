Back to black. Mercedes has returned to black, the color of the legendary W11 and of the last titled Brackley car, the W12 which took home a constructors’ championship, albeit with the Abu Dhabi stab to spoil the party. In Lewis Hamilton, the ghosts of Yas Marina have never left, and will probably disappear only if he wins his eighth world title, in order to take back what – in his head – is his. Will she be able to do it in 2023? Surely the Mercedes W14 presented today has a lot of ground to make up against Red Bull, but also for this reason it has more potential to unleash. The Milton Keynes team’s 10 per cent less wind tunnel time is further encouragement for Mercedes and Sir Lewis, who however does not expect the new car to magically solve all the W13’s problems.

“I hope this car doesn’t suffer from last year’s problems. I think every member of the team hopes for this. We’ve all worked so hard over the last few months, and this last week has been so exciting as we’ve brought to reality all those elements that lived on paper and in the virtual“, the Briton told compatriots from Sky Sports UK. “Last year we had these problems and we went through them, trying to figure out what they were and how to fix them. We’ll never know until we get in the car, but we believe we have resolved some of these critical issues, while we still have to work on others“.

“We are in Silverstone, there is plenty of sun for February. It’s a good omen! This is a day where there are only two of us out of eight billion people who can drive this car. And so it feels so privileged, I’m incredibly excited“added Hamilton before stepping into the W14 for the shakedown at Silverstone, which Mercedes scheduled immediately after the car’s launch.