There is a profound difference between the new generation of cars and those that preceded it: ground clearance. Up until 2021 single-seaters tended to adopt wide rake angles, i.e. to give the car body a nose-dive forward tilt to raise the rear axle, effectively enlarging the outlet section of the diffuser facilitating the extraction of air from the underbody and with it the released load. From 2022 instead Formula 1 has returned to a more marked exploitation of ground effect, the generation of load by benefiting from the proximity between the surface and the asphalt. Rake angles have almost completely disappeared, leaving room for cars that tend to turn as close to the ground as possible over their entire length to generate downforce. The FIA ​​itself found itself analyzing aspects that previously went unnoticed, such as, for example, the stiffness of the plank, the resin axle underlying the single-seater whose compliance has become more influential on aerodynamics due to its proximity to the ground.

The teams for their part found themselves having to manage different heights from the ground, facing new challenges both in the aerodynamics and suspension mechanics fields. Mike Elliott, Mercedes technical director, previously explained how this radical change of concept had led the team to make a mistake of concept. New explanations provided by the leaders of Brackley illuminate how the W13 was conceived as an excessively low single-seater: “In October we discussed how to extract performance from the fund and how the trick was to spin it as close to the ground as possible. This has put us on the wrong track”comments Toto Wolf. The words of the Team Principal are reinforced by those of Mike Elliott: “In racing car aerodynamics there’s often something to be gained from turning lower. In the wind tunnel we saw huge gains working this way. In retrospect, we pushed too far in that direction and we learned a lot about this”.

However, Mercedes had not foreseen the problems of aerodynamic instability of the bottom which, through the breaking of the flow at low heights from the ground, trigger the rebound: “The porpoising affected everyone on the grid, but with different intensities. We were the extreme case.” In fact, aerodynamic rebound proves to be extremely difficult to replicate in the wind tunnel, where the model does not have suspensions, equally important in triggering the phenomenon, and where the weight is not entirely discharged onto the wheels, but onto a rod anchored to the ceiling . Thus, while the W13’s low ground clearance in the tunnel promised high levels of downforce, the limitations of propoising on the track forced some of the potential to be forfeited. Mercedes had thus presented itself at the Spanish Grand Prix with a new, less performing bottom, but finally able to work at the desired heights. “In Barcelona we took a big step forwardcontinues Elliott“where is it we gave up some of the wind-tunnel performance to reduce bounce. The result was a car that could finally turn at the ground clearance we wanted. To achieve this, however, we had to give up part of the aerodynamic performance”.

After returning to its design height from the ground, the W13 experienced further problems once it started running on rougher asphalt: “We thought we were hunting again, but then we ended up on circuits with lots of bumps and it was like getting kicked in the teeth. We still had work to do.” Elliott then explained how the team began working on the surface to improve its aerodynamic stability, progressively updating it at Silverstone, Spa and finally Austin: “In the following races in Barcelona they emerged new problems in the car, resulting from turning closer to the ground. It took a while to sort everything out, not because we didn’t understand, but precisely because we needed time to change the car and find a way to express performance. Each update package has taken us one small step in the right direction. From Austin on we had a car which, while it couldn’t beat Red Bull, was in a position to certify that we had developed in the right direction.”

Toto Wolf, on the other hand, commented on the 2022 season, describing the first half of the championship up to Budapest as a succession of experiments to rediscover the correlation between the track and simulation tools. The performance in Hungary also demonstrated how the W13 was particularly effective at medium-low mileage: “We did very well in Budapest. We knew that therecar and power unit worked in the optimal window mainly in the range of low-speed cornering”. Mercedes thus demonstrates that it has treasured the lessons learned in 2022. It will be interesting to see if next season’s W14 will also try to work at minimum heights from the ground or if instead it will move towards a different compromise, developing a different concept of work for the bottom .