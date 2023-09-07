Supercar enthusiasts and Mercedes-Benz in particular cannot miss the appointment with the Genoa Boat Show. The reason? Also this year the car manufacturer with the star has been chosen as the official partner of the event, and so from 21st to 26th September it will be present at the fair with a series of prominent models on display. One above all, the concept car Vision One-Eleven, futuristic interpretation of the legendary C111 which thus reaches its Italian premiere.

Futuristic concept

To make this concept car more fascinating we certainly think gull-wing doors and the luxurious and flamboyant interior that was developed as a tribute to the C111. Even if the real distinctive trait of this prototype is represented by the propulsion group, which definitively salutes the ICE technology: the heart of the Vision One-Eleven is in fact formed by two axial flux electric motors mounted on the rear axle of the British company Yasa and a battery with liquid-cooled cylindrical cells and equipped with a new chemistry developed specifically for use in motorsport.

Not just Vision One-Eleven

In addition to the Vision One-Eleven, Mercedes-Benz will take advantage of the Genoa Boat Show to showcase two other leading models in its range: let’s talk about the G 4X42 and the GLS 600 Maybach, which the same car manufacturer of the Star defines the “maximum expression of top-end luxury”. Finally, there will be room for the tender-to servicewhich VIP guests of the event will be able to use when traveling to and from the Show.

Scarchilli speaks

“The Genoa Boat Show is an important experiential platformvery similar to our brand – said Mirco Scarchilli, Head of Marketing Communication Experience of Mercedes-Benz Italy – This partnership allows us to create an important point of contact with customers and enthusiasts, in a context which, like few others, manages to communicate and express values ​​such as exclusivity, performance, sustainability and innovation“.