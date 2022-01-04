Debut at Ces in Las Vegas for the show car that combines an original style with a package of solutions that make it the most efficient Mercedes ever

Unveiled on the eve of the opening of Ces 2022, the most important world exhibition dedicated to electronics and technology, the new Vision Eqxx for now only a concept, but with a more important role than ever: Mercedes has defined it as its most efficient car ever. Which means that even if it does not arrive in showrooms with the current forms, most of the technology it offers will be on board the cars of the future of the Star brand. The point is that the Vision doesn’t have a huge battery pack to hit the 1,000km range target. As they explain in Mercedes, anyone can go a long way with an electric between charges by installing a lot more cells in the battery. But this is also a counterproductive solution because a bigger battery means a heavier car and moving that weight leads to further battery drain, also affecting braking and handling.

exceptional efficiency – Unique, in addition to autonomy, the Eqxx has an intelligent technology focused above all on weight reduction as well as on improving aerodynamics. First, there is the 900 volt battery pack which was developed with High Performance Powertrains (HPP) and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix, which is the brain behind Mercedes F1 cars.The battery pack has the same 100 kWh as that. than the road Eqs 450+, but it is 50% smaller and 30% lighter for a total of 495 kg. All this helps to keep the overall weight of the car in just 1750 kg, extraordinarily low, thanks to other solutions such as magnesium wheels, aluminum alloy brake discs, carbon doors or a thin roof panel, whose 117 cells solar panels contribute to 25 km of additional autonomy. Low rolling resistance tires, an adjustable rear diffuser and on-demand cooling for the battery also increase efficiency. Eqxx is powered by a 150 kW motor that drives the rear wheels. It is therefore not an AMG, i.e. a classic speed champion, but rather a concentrate of efficiency.

Maxi size display – On the other hand, the Eqxx is still a Mercedes that has a huge 47.5-inch 8k touchscreen display in front of the driver and passenger, not as large as the 56-inch Hyperscreen dashboard currently available on the Eqs, but is made up of a single panel instead of three, and promises many more features available. Eqxx relies heavily on sustainable materials, including seats made from Dessertex, a cactus-derived upholstery, with details provided by mycelium, a mushroom-based vegan leather. Even more innovative is the use of sustainable plastic made from landfill waste to create the non-structural elements of the floor in the rear area.

